Bailey, Mrs Argenia "Jeanie" F., - 83, of Pleasantville, New Jersey died peacefully in the Bacharach Institute for Rehabilitation on February 6th, 2020 in Pomona, NJ at the age of 83. Jeanie was born on January 5th, 1937 in Philadelphia, PA to the late Beulah and the late Preston Milbourne Sr. She attended the public schools in Pleasantville, NJ. She later married Lester on February 16th, 1956. After moving to Pleasantville, Argenia and Lester then started a family. Over the next 6 years, the couple welcomed 3 boys into their home. Jeanie & Lester then set about teaching them how to be good and decent young men. Her children remember her as a kind, gentle, but definitely a "no nonsense" type of mom who encouraged them to pursue their goals. Jeanie held various jobs, but prided herself as a homemaker until she began working for the Pleasantville public school system, first as a teacher's aide, and later as a media specialist. Jeanie can be remembered for dressing her best and being friendly to all. She was an active and dedicated member of the Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Usher Board and Pulpit Aides for many years. Jeanie is survived by her husband, Lester Henry Bailey Sr., Her sons: Lester Jr. (wife Norine) of Mays Landing-NJ, Dwayne Edward Bailey Sr. of Pleasantville-NJ, Kevin Sinclair Bailey Sr. (wife Terri) of Somerset-NJ. Her brothers: Preston Milbourne Jr. of Pleasantville-NJ, Jefferson Milbourne of California. Her grandchildren: Lester III, Brandon, Dwayne Jr, Javanna, Kendi, and Kevin Jr., and her 5 Great Grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her Mother Beulah Milbourne - Philadelphia, Father Preston Milbourne Sr - Jenkins Bridge, VA, Brother Marc Milbourne Pleasantville, NJ, Stepmother Hattie Milbourne VA, Sister Rathel Royal Atlantic City, NJ, Granddaughter Javanna Bailey Stratford, NJ. The funeral is scheduled at 11AM on February 22nd, 2020 at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, 1301 Columbia Ave, Pleasantville, NJ 08232. Phone: (609) 641-4342. Viewing will be the same day between 10 and 11AM. Arrangements entrusted to Adams-Perfect.
