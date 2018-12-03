Bailey (nee Merlino), Rita E., - 89, of Hammonton, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 30, 2018 in Kennedy Health Care Center. Born in Hammonton she was a lifelong Hammonton resident. Mrs. Bailey was a self-employed hairdresser. She was a Lifetime Member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the American Legion F.A. Funston Post 186 in Hammonton. She also belonged to the Hammonton Senior Citizens and the Deborah Hospital Foundation. Mrs. Bailey was predeceased by her husband, Lester J. Bailey, Sr. and her daughter, Rita Diane Bailey. She is survived by her daughter Beverly Mateo and her husband Carl of Folsom; her son Lester J. Bailey, Jr. and his wife Sherry of Hammonton; one brother, Joseph Merlino of Collings Lakes; three granddaughters, Courtney, Dawn and Heather; 10 great grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, 11:00am in St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish, Church of St. Joseph's, 226 French St., Hammonton. Entombment will follow in Greenmount Cemetery. A viewing will be held Thursday morning 9:00am until 10:30am at the Carnesale Funeral Home, 202 S. Third Street, Hammonton. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Hammonton Cancer Foundation, PO Box 1066, Hammonton, NJ 08037. (www.carnesalefuneralhome.com)
