Bailey, William "Zakee", - 53, of Pleasantville, NJ, On May 31, 2020, God called his angel, and our beloved father, son, brother, and uncle home. He was born June 17, 1966, to the late William Harvey Bailey and Willie Mae Hollie (nee Little). He attended both Atlantic City and Pleasantville Public Schools, and Atlantic Cape Community College. He was lastly employed as a chef supervisor at Margaritaville. He was also actively working with his niece, Nakiyyah, as the head chef/consultant at her new restaurant, Di'Oasis, and Shug's. He is survived by: his children, Nikisha Ceaser, Zakee, Shaheed, Zakiyyah and Kharee Bailey; his grandchildren Najee Ceaser, Sanai, and Akira Dawson; his mother, Willie Mae Hollie; his sister, Melissa Newsome (Anthony); his nieces, Nia Little (LaMarc) and Nakiyyah Newsome (Le'Von); a special cousin, (more like a little brother) Brian Little (Kim); two uncles; five aunts; one great-nephew; three great-nieces; special friend, Arnelle Lyles; and a host of cousins and friends. Due to COVID-19, Celebration of Life services will be private. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc., where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com.

