Bailin, Molly, - 90, of Margate, passed away in her home on December 25, 2018, surrounded by her family. Born and raised in Atlantic City, Molly was a 1946 graduate of ACHS. At the age of 6, she walked into a knitting store and asked to learn how to knit, which led to a life-long passion and hobby. From the 1970s to the early 2000s, she and husband, Abraham, traveled around the Northeast, participating in craft shows with her knitted creations. In addition to her many creative activities, Molly loved traveling, and after Abe retired, they toured the world together, collecting mugs everywhere they went. Her vast mug collection, hanging on her kitchen walls, elicited admiration from everyone who visited. When Atlantic City adopted casino gambling, Molly found a new passion to follow. She loved being out and active, and she loved to laugh. But above all, Molly was passionate about and dedicated to her family: her parents Jacob and Lily Ginsburg; her children Debbie and Dori; her son-in-law Bob Donham; her late brother and sister-in-law, Abner and Rosalyn Gaines; her niece and family, Barbara Gaines, Richard King, Lily King, Robert King, and Thomson King. Graveside services will be held Thursday (today) at 1pm, at Beth Kehillah Cem., 6687 Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Twp., NJ. Shiva will be observed at Molly's home on Thursday (today) 4-8pm, Friday 1-4pm, and Sunday 2-8pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in Molly's name can be made to the American Cancer Society at cancer.org or the Humane Society of Atlantic County at humanesocietyac.org. Arr ROTH-GOLDSTEINS' MEMORIAL CHAPEL, Atlantic City www.rothgoldsteins.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.