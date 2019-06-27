Bakanowsky, Mark A. Sr., - 57, of Wildwood, NJ, passed away on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at ManorCare Health Services, Easton. Born December 26, 1961 in Buford, South Carolina, he was the son of the late Joseph and Joan A. (Passehl) Bakanowsky and husband of Elizabeth A. (Lauber) Bakanowsky. Mark was an avid fisherman. In addition to his wife, he is survived by sons, Zach Bakanowsky of Stockertown, Mark A. Bakanowsky, Jr. of Bath, Anthony M. Lauber of Villas, NJ and Michael J. Bakanowsky of Hazleton, granddaughter, Haley E. Bakanowsky, and sister, Karen wife of Rusty Buckingham of Cape May Court House, NJ. He was predeceased by brother, Joseph Bakanowsky. Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.

