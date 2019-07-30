Baker, Cathryn A., - 52, of Galloway, passed away peacefully at home with her loving family members on Friday, July 19, 2019. Born in Atlantic City, New Jersey, March 9, 1967, to Harry and Margaret Baker. Cathy worked in the healthcare field for over 25 years, including her last job at Egg Harbor Care Center. Cathy enjoyed being with her best friends on her 50th birthday party. Cathy was a life-long Steeler's fan. The "old neighborhood" in EHT will always remember Cathy Baker. She is survived by her sister, Mary (and husband Robert) DeWinton and their two sons Robert Thomas and Jonathan Walter. Numerous family members in the state of Maine including Jim Dressler, two aunts from the Chicago, IL area Joyce Boyle and Janice Valenti and their respective family members. And of course her best friend Monica. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to this site https://www.gofundme.com/help-my-friend-cathy-dewinton Or mailed to Mary DeWinton 279 E. Jimmie Leeds Rd. Galloway, NJ 08205.

