Baker, Cathryn A., - 52, of Galloway, passed away peacefully at home with her loving family members on Friday, July 19, 2019. Born in Atlantic City, New Jersey, March 9, 1967, to Harry and Margaret Baker. Cathy worked in the healthcare field for over 25 years, including her last job at Egg Harbor Care Center. Cathy enjoyed being with her best friends on her 50th birthday party. Cathy was a life-long Steeler's fan. The "old neighborhood" in EHT will always remember Cathy Baker. She is survived by her sister, Mary (and husband Robert) DeWinton and their two sons Robert Thomas and Jonathan Walter. Numerous family members in the state of Maine including Jim Dressler, two aunts from the Chicago, IL area Joyce Boyle and Janice Valenti and their respective family members. And of course her best friend Monica. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to this site https://www.gofundme.com/help-my-friend-cathy-dewinton Or mailed to Mary DeWinton 279 E. Jimmie Leeds Rd. Galloway, NJ 08205.
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Miss America leaving Atlantic City ... again.
-
In the loop — Michael Brennan announces new restaurant to come to A.C.
-
Pennsylvania father dies after saving son from drowning off Atlantic City beach
-
15 year-old girl fatally shot in Atlantic City
-
Bystanders rescue child, 3, trapped in hot car outside EHT restaurant
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
Painting - Interior & Exterior · Roofing & Siding · Floor Installations · Power Wash…
STRICTLY CLEAN PRESSURE WASHING Softwash/Housewash, We Power Wash Year Round with Hot Water!…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.