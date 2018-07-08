Baker, Clifford A., - 92, of Little Egg Harbor, passed away on Thursday July 5, 2018. Born in Passaic, NJ he lived in Butler, NJ before retiring to Little Egg Harbor 30 years ago. Clifford proudly served his country during World War II in the US Army Air Force. He worked for Singer-Kearfott in Wayne, NJ and was a communicant of St. Mary of the Pines Church in Manahawkin, NJ. He enjoyed bowling and golfing with his wife Eleanor. He was predeceased by his brothers Peter J. Baker and John H. Baker and his grandson Tariq S. Sheikh. He is survived by his beloved wife of 66 years Eleanor Baker, daughter Lynne Sheikh of Warrington, PA and son Clifford W. Baker of Butler, NJ. Burial will be held privately and under the care of Maxwell Funeral Home, Little Egg Harbor. To send condolences please go to www.maxwellfuneralhome.com
