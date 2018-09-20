Baker, Constance M., - 76, of Fairfield Township, went home to be with Our Lord Jesus Christ on Sunday, September 16, 2018 after passing unexpectedly at her home. The wife of Wayne C. Baker, she was born in Philadelphia, PA to the late Francis Homza and Fenesia Sciulli Homza. She had lived in Fairfield Township for the past six years and had resided in Erma, Staten Island, NY and Philadelphia prior to that. Connie was a graduate of West Catholic Girls School in Philadelphia in 1959. Prior to her retirement, she had been employed in the Cafeteria at both the Rieck Avenue School in Millville and at the Lower Township Elementary School for several years. She had also been employed as a Home Health Aide in Cumberland and Cape May Counties and had worked for the New York Times in New York City and the Pierce-Phelps Corp. in Philadelphia. In addition to her husband of 56 years, Wayne, she is survived by her son, Wayne C. Baker, Jr. and his wife, Lisa of Millville, her granddaughter, Michelle A. Baker of Millville, her son, James F. Baker and his wife Sue of Erma, her brother, Frank Homza and his wife Janna of Port Norris, her cousin Michael Barrassi and her nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at the PADGETT FUNERAL HOME, 1107 State Highway 77, Upper Deerfield Township on Friday, September 21st at 11 AM. Friends will be received at the funeral home from 10 to 11 AM prior to the services. Written condolences can be sent to the family at www.padgettfuneralhomes.com.
