Baker, Hannah (nee. Dickter), - June 23, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Benjamin Baker, devoted mother of Gail (Ronald) Check, Roberta, (Jacob) Hohenstein, and Ronald (Ingrid) Baker. Predeceased by her loving grandson Alexander Hohenstein. Survived by her adoring grandchildren Matthew Check, Jonathan (Sara) Check, Michael Hohenstein, Allen Baker, and Benjamin Baker. Funeral services were private. Contributions in her memory may be made to ORT America, 75 Maiden Lane 10th Floor, New York, NY 10038, ortamerica.org. www.goldsteinsfuneral.com Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks Inc.

