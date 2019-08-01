Baker, Helen Marie, - 79, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away at home on Monday July 30 , 2019 after a long battle with COPD and other chronic illnesses. Helen was born in Northeast Philadelphia February 22, 1940 to William and Helen Wagner. Sister to William and twin to George Wagner. She was a loving mother to Jim (Cathy) Baker, Michael (Neva) Baker, Pat (Kim) Baker, and Sandy (Nick) Lovallo. Grandmother to 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Dearest friend to Evelyn (Dave) Mathews and so many more whom she loved so much. She worked at Pennsbury School District for over 40 years. Helen loved her job and all the students and faculty that she worked with. She talked about them every day. A visitation will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019 from 10-11am with an 11am Memorial Mass at St. Josephs Church, 606 Shore Road in Somers Point. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences may be sent to the family at www.adams-perfect.com.

