BAKER, ROY M., - 67, of the Cape May area, passed away on August 7, 2019, surrounded by his family after a brief but fierce battle with metastatic lung cancer. Roy was born in his paternal family's home state of West Virginia, to Roy Baker, a traveling salesman, and Doris Baker (nee Taylor), a registered nurse and Cape May native. Roy spent most of his life in Cape May, growing up with his mother, sister, and extended family of grandmothers, aunts, uncles and cousins in a farm family deeply rooted in the area. Roy was a caring person who valued others, most of all his family. He was a talented musician with a genuine love of music, and a great reader who loved a good discussion or debate. Roy was a craftsman who took great pride in his work throughout his life. He was generous and always gave others the benefit of the doubt. He maintained his positive outlook on life until the very end, which will surprise no one who knew him well. He was predeceased by his mother, Doris; his father, Roy Baker; his younger sister, Carolyn Twombly. He leaves behind his loving wife, Donna (nee Olson); daughter, Shannon Nagle (Chris); two deeply beloved granddaughters and nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family. Roy's memorial ceremony will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Holy Redeemer Home Care & Hospice or the charity of your choice. (Spilker Funeral Home, Cape May) info and condolences: spilkerfuneralhome.com
