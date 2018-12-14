Baker, WARREN LEFFERTS (Pete), - passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 12, 2018 at his home at Victoria Commons, North Cape May, NJ, just shy of his 98th Birthday. He had previously been a resident of Ocean City, NJ and Jenkintown, PA. Beloved husband of the late Anna J. (Jo) (nee: Daly) Baker. Pete was also predeceased by his brother Evan and sisters, Edna, Ellen, Mary and Laura. Pete was a proud WWII veteran serving with the Army Air Corp 7th Photo Recon Group in England; and a life member of Independent Fire Company #2 of Jenkintown, PA. He retired after 30 years of service in the US Postal Service in Jenkintown, PA and then enjoyed many years golfing and spending winters in Naples, Florida. Pete is survived by his son Warren L. (Ted) and wife Ann Marie of Lower Township, NJ; his grand-daughters Brandi Swan (Bob) of Horsham, Pa. and Kathryn Baker of Willow Grove, PA and their mother Debra Baker and step grand-daughter Rebecca Smith and step grandchildren Devon Smith and Marissa Smith of Lower Township, NJ. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and great and great-great nieces and nephews. The family would like to express our thanks to the Staff of Victoria Commons for all their outstanding care of Pete for the last five years and to Grace Hospice for their compassionate care for Pete's last couple weeks. Family and friends are invited to his viewing Monday, December 17, 2018 from 10-10:45AM and mass of Christian burial following at 11am both at Immaculate Conception BVM Church at 602 West Avenue, Jenkintown, PA. Interment in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Cheltenham, PA. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to donations@fisherhouse.org. Services entrusted to Joseph J. McGoldrick Funeral Home. Condolences: www.McGoldrickFH.com
