Baldi, Doug W., - 51, of Buena Boro, passed away, unexpectedly at home on Friday, May 31, 2019, now residing with our Lord Jesus in Heaven. Born at Cherry Hill Hospital in Cherry Hill, NJ, Doug was raised in Collings Lakes, Buena Vista Township, NJ before settling in Buena Boro. Doug was a skilled builder (residential and commercial), roofer, carpenter, mechanic, and welder. Doug enjoyed hunting, fishing, and socializing with his many friends and his dog Cleopatra. He was predeceased by his fiance Roxanne Trapani and his father, Robert J. Baldi. He is survived by his son, Douglas W. Baldi, (Julie) three granddaughters, Julianna Baldi, Amelia'sky Baldi and Talisa Baldi; his mother, Joan Heller, and stepfather, Marx Heller; three brothers, David Baldi, Robert Baldi (Julia) and Michael Baldi. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, June 15, 2019, 11:00 am at the Carnesale Funeral Home, 202 S. Third St., Hammonton, NJ where a visitation will be held from 10:00 am until 11:00 am. Burial will be private at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Baldi Family, in care of the Carnesale Funeral Home. (www.carnesalefuneralhome.com)
