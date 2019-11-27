Baldwin, Thomas Buck, - 90, passed away at home on November 19, 2019, in Punta Gorda, Florida. Tommy was born in Newtown, Virginia to the late Buck and Nellie Baldwin. He was in the US Navy from 1948-1952 and served aboard the USS Midway during the Korean War. He met the love of his life, Barbara Brown, at a USO dance in Millville, NJ, married her and relocated there until 2013. They became snowbirds together in 1994 and happily lived in both Florida and NJ. Tommy never met a person he didn't like. He was a friend to all and was always willing to lend a hand to anyone who needed it. He could fix anything and he instilled this trait in all of his children. In his late 80's he was still repairing, painting, and fixing everything in sight in his church community at Malaga, NJ. In later years he enjoyed being an active member of his senior community at Buttonwood Village. He had a smile for everyone and a kind word for all. Tommy will proudly be remembered by his family and friends as a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend. His quiet, gentle spirit will be remembered by all. He is predeceased by his wife, Barbara Brown Baldwin, his daughter Dawn Baldwin, and his siblings Timmy and Bealey Baldwin, Joyce Milburn, and Lorene Lipscomb. He is survived by his children, Diane Baldwin, Tom Baldwin, and Valerie Baldwin Gard; his brother Clarence Baldwin; sisters, Gaynell Moore, Mary Rice, and Carolyn Brooks; and eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. There will be a memorial service Tuesday, November 26, from 10am-12pm at Charlotte Memorial in Punta Gorda. Final Services will be held on November 30 at Barr Funeral Home in Millville, NJ from 10am-12pm. Graveside service immediately following at 12:00pm at Greenwood Memorial Park in Millville. Memorial Donations may be sent to The Wounded Warrior Project, 855-448-3997 or online at Woundedwarriorproject.org .The entire family would like to thank Walter King for the excellent care he provided. "Fair winds and following seas, Shipmate".
