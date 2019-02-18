Balesteri, Ralph, - 86, of Northfield, passed away on Friday, February 15, 2019 at Penn Presbyterian hospital in Philadelphia. Although born in Yonkers, NY, to the late James & Mary (Boney) Balesteri, he was raised in the Absecon Highlands. He enjoyed reminiscing about his happy childhood on the family farm, surrounded by a large, loving family and eating real Italian food. Ralph was an avid fisherman. He also bowled well into his 70's on many teams throughout his life. In the late 1940's, he was a stand-out pitcher on the Pleasantville High School baseball team. Ralph worked for Pleasantville & Weinstein plumbing supply until he retired after more than 35 years. Family meant everything to Ralph, and his life was dedicated to raising his three sons. He took tremendous pride in watching his family grow as grandchildren and great-grandchildren began arriving in his life. Left to mourn his loss are sons: Mark A. Balesteri, Sr. of EHT, Michael (Michele) Balesteri of EHT and David M. (Eileen) Balesteri of Richland. Pop-pop also leaves behind his loving grandchildren: Samantha (Matt) Hoffer of Baltimore, MD, Mark Balesteri, Jr. of EHT, Benjamin Ralph Balesteri of Baltimore, MD, Michael (Christine) Balesteri, Jr. of Mays Landing, David E. Balesteri, Eden K. Balesteri & Ethan James Balesteri of Richland, along with great-grandchildren: Owen Hoffer of Baltimore, MD with baby sister, Piper May, arriving in Spring. In addition to his parents, Ralph was predeceased by multiple aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends. Visitation will be Thursday, February 21, from 6-7 p.m., followed by a brief service at Adams-Perfect, 1650 New Rd., Northfield, NJ 08225. Burial will be private. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences may be left for the family at adams-perfect.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.