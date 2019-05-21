Balestra, Guiseppe "Joe", - 87, of Hammonton, passed away peacefully Sunday May 19, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family. Guiseppe was born in Paternopoli, Italy and along with his family immigrated to Hammonton in March 1972. He was employed by Hammonton Board of Education in the maintenance department and retired in June 1999. He was a self-taught carpenter and was always there for anyone who needed home improvements. He was a master wine maker who loved sharing his craft with his many friends. Guiseppe was an avid traveler and enjoyed visiting his family back in Italy and the wine country in California. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren who he admired greatly. He is predeceased by his parents Angelo and Maria Balestra. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years Mafalda Balestra (nee Perillo), his 2 daughters Maria Luisa Wilson and her husband Bob and Angela Cirillo and her husband Anthony both of Hammonton. Dear brother of Attilio (Otto) Balestra, Antonio Balestra and Angelina D'Amato of Syracuse, NY and Lidia Barbieri of Italy. He will be sadly missed by his grandchildren Gianna and Michael Cirillo and Cassandra Wilson. Family and friends are invited to attend his viewing Thursday 8:30-10:30am at the Marinella Funeral Home 102 N. Third St. Hammonton. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00am at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel St. Joseph Church, Third & French Sts. Hammonton. Entombment will follow at Greenmount Cemetery, 124 S. First Rd. Hammonton. Donations can be made to the Alzheimer's of New Jersey (www.alznj.org) Alzheimer's New Jersey Attn: Development Dept. 425 Eagle Rock Avenue, #203 Roseland, NJ 07068. To share condolences please go to www.marinellafuneralhome.com
