Balestriere, Restituta M. "Tina", - 80, of Erma, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 19, 2019. Tina was born on Sept.1, 1939 in Fontana, Ischia, Italy to Antonio and Ermelinda Iacono. Tina came to America at the age of 19 and worked for her aunt and uncle at "Mike and Emma's Sandwich Shop" in Folsom, PA. She met and married Francesco Balestriere in 1964 and they built a life together in North Wildwood. She loved to cook, feed people and care for others. She always said "You Gotta Eat". Tina worked most of her life in the food service industry and made Italian dinners at A&LP in North Wildwood, for many years. She loved her family deeply and enjoyed caring for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Tina was predeceased by her parents, her husband Francesco and brothers Ardingo and Michele Iacono. She is survived by her children Sebastian (Eugenia) Balestriere, Lisa (Thomas) Dierkes and Angela ( Mitchell) Plenn, a sister Giuseppina Iacono; 8 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 AM on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019 at the St John Neumann Parish/ St. John of God Church, 680 Townbank Rd, N. Cape May, NJ where relatives and friends will be received from 10 to 11 am. Entombment will follow the services at St Mary' Cemetery, Cold Spring, Contributions in her memory can be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 3 Eves Drive, Suite 310, Marlton, NJ 08053. Condolences will be received at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com
Breaking
To plant a tree in memory of Restituta Balestriere as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Most Popular
-
Northfield pharmaceutical rep admits to health care fraud
-
CRDA, LiveNation agree to 3-year, $1.8M deal for Atlantic City beach concerts
-
N.J. passes bill letting those without documents get licenses
-
A moderate congresswoman went all-in for Trump. Her constituents think they know why.
-
Middle Township unanimous on new liquor license
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
HIGHEST PRICES PAID!! Cash for junk or unwanted cars! Matt Portnoy & Sons Get paid, Not …
RICHIEBUYS EVERYCAR.COM (Junk/used cars,any make or model) 609-485-0012 #NJG0139190S
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.