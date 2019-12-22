Balestriere, Restituta M. "Tina", - 80, of Erma, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 19, 2019. Tina was born on Sept.1, 1939 in Fontana, Ischia, Italy to Antonio and Ermelinda Iacono. Tina came to America at the age of 19 and worked for her aunt and uncle at "Mike and Emma's Sandwich Shop" in Folsom, PA. She met and married Francesco Balestriere in 1964 and they built a life together in North Wildwood. She loved to cook, feed people and care for others. She always said "You Gotta Eat". Tina worked most of her life in the food service industry and made Italian dinners at A&LP in North Wildwood, for many years. She loved her family deeply and enjoyed caring for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Tina was predeceased by her parents, her husband Francesco and brothers Ardingo and Michele Iacono. She is survived by her children Sebastian (Eugenia) Balestriere, Lisa (Thomas) Dierkes and Angela ( Mitchell) Plenn, a sister Giuseppina Iacono; 8 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 AM on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019 at the St John Neumann Parish/ St. John of God Church, 680 Townbank Rd, N. Cape May, NJ where relatives and friends will be received from 10 to 11 am. Entombment will follow the services at St Mary' Cemetery, Cold Spring, Contributions in her memory can be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 3 Eves Drive, Suite 310, Marlton, NJ 08053. Condolences will be received at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com

