Ballesteros, Faye Marie Factura , - 25, of Egg arbor Township, passed away at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Galloway Township, NJ on Tuesday July 24, 2018. Born in Somers Point, NJ, she lived in Egg Harbor Township, NJ and attended Holy Spirit High School, graduating with her GED in 2011. She pursued multiple aspirations in furthering her education, dabbling in the medical field, beauty school and baking school. She enjoyed snapchat filters, writing, baking, drawing, singing, taking care of others and being a good friend. Faye Marie is survived by her parents, Benjamin Ballesteros and Flordeliz Ballesteros, older sister, Mary Bliz Ballesteros, dog, Stormie and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. A viewing will be this Saturday July 28th at The Godfrey Funeral Home, 4008 English Creek Avenue, Egg Harbor Township NJ, from 1-2pm with a service following at 2pm. Thank you all for your continued prayers and condolences, for reaching out, and extending love and support to her friends and family. If you knew her or know anyone that was close to her please spread the word. Beloved, strong and courageous, Faye Marie, you will always be loved and never forgotten. May you rest in peace. For condolences to the family please visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
