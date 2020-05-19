Balsama, Salvatore C., - 95, of Hammonton, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020, at Virtua Hospital in Voorhees. He led a long life of dedication to family, his job and his town. Born in Waterford, NJ he was a lifelong resident of Hammonton. Salvatore was American apple pie; a survivor of the Great Depression; at 18 he went in the army heading to Germany during World War II; he was a 4th Degree Member of the Knights of Columbus St. Vincent Pallotti Council No. 3471 in Hammonton; he was an Usher at St Joseph's Church every Sunday; he was old school and a man who loved his town. Hammonton was the one place in the world other than his home and work that he felt loyalty. He loved his town and the town loved him which was proven at Inferrera's Market where he worked as a meat cutter for over 60 years. Everyone came in to see Sal to get their meats and say Hello. As he ascends to heaven to be with his loving wife, heaven will light up when the two reunite again with God watching over both for eternity. He was predeceased by his wife of over 70 years, Lena A. Balsama (nee Sorrentino), parents Antonino and Patrina Balsama; Brothers Joseph, Benjamin and Thomas Balsama and sisters, Sadie Vendetti, Josephine Pillo, Anna Urbano and Mildred Corda. Sal is survived by his two daughters, Diane Fricke (John) of Hammonton; LeeAnn Ruggeri (Greg) of Vineland; one son Tony Balsama of Arizona; his two brothers Dominick and Louis Balsama: his sister Frances Crusco; his loving grandchildren, Kevin Fricke (Susann), Kelly Emmel (Patrick), Kendra Devens (Daniel); Ashley Bash (Troy); his great grandchildren, Kevin Jr, William, Sarah, Chase, Jocelyn, Asher, Ryan and Lila; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral services and entombment in Greenmount Cemetery will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Memorial Donations may be made to the V.F.W. 390 S. Egg Harbor Road, Hammonton. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by the Carnesale Funeral Home, Hammonton. (www.carnesalefuneralhome.com).
