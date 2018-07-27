Baltzell, Robert, - 52, of Egg Harbor Township, On July 24, 2018 Robert passed away. For those who knew him or came in contact with him for the very first time, you knew that he was a man who put others first and his own wants a distant second. He was a kind man with a gentle soul who loved his family and friends. Robert also loved the outdoors, playing his guitar, singing, writing songs and poetry and watching the Cowboys. He was also a very spiritual man and it was important for him to nurture and strengthen his relationship with God and to share it with those around him. He is survived by his wife Kate, parents, Helene and David Davis and Joseph and Alexandra Baltzell , siblings, Christine Baltzell-Stabile, Sterling Edward, Nancy Musuras (David) and Maria Russo (Anthony), nieces, Helana Russo, Emily Musuras, Kimberly Musuras, Taylor Baltzell-Stabile and Rafaella Russo and a nephew, Joseph Russo. A Time to gather and Celebrate his Life will be held on Monday, July 30, 2018 at the Alloway UMC, 10 Church St., Alloway, NJ 08001. The family will be available starting at 10 AM to greet those who wish to stop by and pay their respects with the service starting at 11 AM. Interment is private and at the convenience of the family. www.adamsfuneralhome.org
