Banchi, John J., - 83, of Beesley's Point, NJ passed away on August 29, 2019. John worked for the Atlantic City Electric Company. He served in the Pennsylvania Air National Guard from 1954 to 1962 as a Staff Sergeant. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Joan Banchi, a son, Dale Banchi, a daughter, Ellen Lepping and granddaughters, Courtney Lepping, Kimberly Brown and a grandson, Eric Brown. He was predeceased by a son, Scott Banchi and a granddaughter, Melissa Lepping. John liked he the mountains, hunting, The Tuckahoe Inn and doing crossword puzzles. He will be remembered for telling JOAN to get out of the kitchen. Family and friends are invited to gather to remember John's life on Saturday, September 14th at the Church of the Resurrection of St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish, 200 West Tuckahoe Road, Marmora, NJ from 9:30 am until 11:00 am with Memorial mass to follow at 11:00 am. Interment is private. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Crohn's & Colitis Foundation, ATTN: Financial Operations, 733 Third Avenue, Ste. 510, New York, NY 10017. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com.
