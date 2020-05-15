Banks, Dara C., - 39, of Pleasantville, peacefully departed this life on May 8, 2020, after a courageous battle with a lengthy illness. She is survived by: children, Jah'mir and Ja'synae Henry; parents, Wilbur and Cheryl Banks; sister, Joya C. Banks. Due to COVID-19, funeral services are private. A celebration service will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc., where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com.

