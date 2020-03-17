Bannigan, John James, - 70, of Ventnor, passed away peacefully on March 14, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Born in New York, New York, John grew up on the beaches of Manasquan, NJ, where he graduated from St. Dennis School in 1964 and Manasquan High School in 1968 and held stints at Gee Gee's, The Osprey and the Meadowlands Racetrack (to name a few) and made lifelong friends of over 65 years. John eventually settled outside of Atlantic City to raise his family and pursue a career in the limousine industry, in which he was the owner and manager of several companies, including a loyal member of the Atlantic and later Geiger's Limousines family for over 25 years. John was a hard worker and, at the same time, the life of every party. He would do anything for his many, many friends, who he considered family. He loved winters in Hollywood, Florida, telling a good story (over and over and over again) and was an avid sports fan, including football, golf, horseracing and even local little league, which he followed closely and looked forward to one day seeing his grandkids play. Above all else, John was the proudest father there can be to his "three beautiful daughters" he was their champion, protector, biggest fan and best friend and spoke about them to anyone who would listen. This was only enhanced by the birth of his five grandchildren, with whom he had only a short seven years, but who made him laugh and love more than even he thought he could. If you knew him, you likely heard him often say "I have three beautiful daughters, I am a lucky man" but we all know, it was us who were the lucky ones to have him in our presence. John was predeceased by his parents John Sr. and Teresa Bannigan. He is survived by his beloved daughters Megan, Jessica and Katelyn; his sons-in-law, who he loved like sons, Michael Ott, Bryan McCormick, and Alex Sacchetti; his grandchildren John, Liam and Conor McCormick and Max and Madelyn Ott; his sister Susan Bitton of Colorado Springs; and his partner for life Catherine Bannigan they had an untraditional love and relationship, but never really left each other's side and were always there for each other until the very end. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing and visitation on Wednesday, March 18th, 9:30-11 am at Holy Trinity Parish St. James Church, 6415 Atlantic Ave. Ventnor, NJ. Funeral Mass 11 am. Burial private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to support prostate cancer research at Penn Medicine's Abramson Cancer Center via checks made payable to "Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania" and mailed to Penn Medicine Development, Attn: Andrew Bellet, 3535 Market Street, Suite 750, Philadelphia, PA 19104 or online via the secure website: https://www.pennmedicine.org/cancer/giving. Please share condolences at www.MSZaleFH.com
Service information
9:30AM-11:00AM
6415 Atlantic Ave
Ventnor, NJ 08406
11:00AM
6415 Atlantic Ave
Ventnor, NJ 08406
