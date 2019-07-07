Banning, Marjorie, - 90, of Northfield, passed away quietly at her home on July 4, 2019. Born August 16, 1928, to the late William and Lena Griffiths. She and her late husband George made Northfield their home for over 65 years. She was a longtime member of Northfield rescue squad, Central United Methodist Church in Linwood, and friends of Birch Grove Park. Her favorite, however was being a Crossing Guard for many years at her post in front of First National Bank of Absecon. Marjorie was preceded in death by her son David and daughter Carol Sturgis, sisters Thelma, Dorothy and Phyllis. She is survived by a brother Bill and sister Carol Fluharty. She leaves behind a son Sherwood (Glenda), seven grandchildren, five great grandchildren, five great, great grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews. The family would also like to especially thank Mickie Nugent, and Deb VanSant for their love and care. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Central United Methodist Church, 5 Marvin Ave, Linwood, NJ 08221, or a charity of your choice. Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Interment will be held at Zion Cemetery Egg Harbor Township, NJ. Arrangements by and condolences at www.adams-perfect.com
