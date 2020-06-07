Banton (Davis), Deborah A., - 67, of Atlantic City, Departed this life on Sunday May 24,2020 in Atlantic City, N.J. Debbie was born January 18,1953 to the late Fred and Amy Davis in Atlantic City N.J. She graduated from Atlantic City High School -" The Class of 1971". On June 24,1972, Debbie married Dennis Banton Sr. They had two children Danielle and Dennis Jr. Debbie loved the casino, cooking and playing cards. Her fun-loving, straight to the point personality glimmered constantly. She cherished her grandsons, "The Apples of Her Eye": Lennox, London and Logan. She was predeceased by her parents and siblings: Cynthia, Vernon, Fred, Lorraine and Steven. She leaves to celebrate her wonderful life and memories: her devoted husband Dennis Banton Sr.; two loving children Danielle (Terrell ) and Dennis (Andrea) ; three grandsons; three sisters Vernell, Janet and Sonia Davis; brother-in-law Robert Banton; sister-in-law Alfreda Boyd; nieces, nephews, and cousins. Debbie has a circle of dedicated friends who will be forever grateful for the fun and friendship she shared with them. Debbie, the life of the party, will be dearly missed. Funeral services were private due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A celebration of life will be planned in the future.

