Banton Derry, Elizabeth , - 71, of Atlantic City, departed this life and went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 17th, 2019 at the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center of Atlantic City, New Jersey. Elizabeth, affectionately known as "Libby", was born on August 29th, 1947 to the late Juanita Nero and Samuel Banton. As a youth, she attended the local Atlantic City Public School system. Libby furthered her education, as she graduated from Cortez School of Business in Washington, D.C. She was employed with Atlantic City Electric for 20 years, and sometime thereafter, she was then employed with the Atlantic City School District until she retired. Libby had a flare for fashion, a passion for traveling and she absolutely enjoyed delicious foods. Libby was very outspoken and strong-willed. Libby was preceded in death by her Parents; her Brother, Reuben Boyd and her Cousin, Nancy James. She leaves to cherish and celebrate her wonderful and incredible memories: her three loving Children, Troy, Tracy, and Stacy Banton - all of Atlantic City, NJ; her two Brothers, Robert and Dennis Banton - both of Atlantic City, NJ; her Sister, Alfreda Boyd of Atlantic City, NJ; one GrandDaughter, Tracey Maurice Banton of Atlantic City, NJ; eight Great-Grandchildren; her favorite Aunt, Joan Speights; her Sister-in-Law, Deborah Banton; her Niece, Danielle Banton; her three Nephews Dennis Banton, Jr., Bobby Eppenger, and Trevor Boyd; her four Great-Nephews, Lennox, London and Logan Banton & Titan Boyd; her two Special Cousins, Arlene Parker and Louise Williams; her two Special Friends, Kathy and Joyce; and a host of many other loving family and friends. Libby, will be dearly missed. Viewing Services of Love & Care will be held on Thursday ~ August 29th, 2019 promptly at 11:00am, at Mikal's Funeral Parlor ~ 30 North Pennsylvania Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ 08401. A Repast will be held immediately after services at the Soldiers Home /All Wars Memorial Building ~ 1510 Adriatic Avenue Atlantic City, NJ 08401. To honor Elizabeth's memory, you can wear her favorite color, which is Orange or any shade thereof. Funeral Services entrusted to Mikal's Funeral Parlor, LLC. For further information, please call Mikal's Funeral Parlor, LLC. @ 609.344.1131.

