Bappert, Danielle Marie, - 23, of Collings Lakes, was called to Heaven on February 13, 2020. She was loved dearly by her parents, her brothers, her grandparents, and the multitude of extended family and friends. Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020, from 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM at the Carnesale Funeral Home, 202 S. Third Street in Hammonton, where funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Paws Healing Heroes, PO Box 414, Glassboro, NJ 08028 or Funny Farm Animal Rescue, 6908 Railroad Blvd., Mays Landing, NJ 08330, or to the charity of your choice. www.carnesalefuneralhome.com
