Baptist, Nancy, - 71, of Barnegat, Went to be with the Lord on June 6, 2020. Born June 16, 1948 in Beach Haven, NJ to the late Natalie and Edison Sprague. She is predeased by her brother Robert and her sister Janie. Nancy is survived by her husband Douglas, her children Deborah Buckley, Deanna Nourie (Gregg), Teresa Johnston, Audra VanSciver (Dana), Stephen Baptist (Laura), and Kenneth Baptist (Kellyan), 15 grand children: Sarah, Frank, Ryan, Briar, Christopher, Devyn, Shane, Candice, Noel, Holly, Caroline, Curtis, Nancy, Tyler and Andrew and 8 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother Wayne Hall, her sister Linea Jorgensen and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Nancy attended Southern Regional High School in Manahawkin, NJ. She worked as a custodian at Pinelands Regional High School for 27 years before retiring. She was a lifelong member of Cedar Run Assembly of God where she taught Sunday School for many years. She was a Girl Scout Leader for many girls that attended Tuckerton Elementary School. She loved volunteering at the SOCH thrift shop as well as the church food pantry. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy. She attended many soccer, basketball, and volley ball games, school plays and dance recitals. She also loved running into a friendly face at the Stafford Diner. A memorial service will be held in the near future.
Breaking
To plant a tree in memory of DEBORAH BUCKLEY as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Most Popular
-
Gov. Phil Murphy lifts COVID-19 stay-at-home order
-
EHT schools part ways with substitute custodian after probing alleged racism in social media post
-
Icahn submits plan to tear down Trump Plaza
-
A week after opening in defiance of governor, Northfield movie theater closes
-
Video shows struggle before state trooper fires at man during parkway stop
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Carolyn W Greenidge Manager
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
STEP REPAIRS Brick, Concrete, Repointing. Pavers & Chimney. Insured & Licensed 609-2…
Natural and organic food delivered to your home including certified angus beef, chicken, por…
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.