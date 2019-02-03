Baranski, Marilyn Sacco, - 84, of Linwood, passed away at home surrounded by her family on Friday, February 1, 2019. She was born on November 11, 1934 in Atlantic City, NJ to the late Frank and Anne (Barbera) Sacco. Marilyn grew up in Atlantic City, NJ where she married her husband, Henry in 1956 and raised three daughters. The family moved to Ventnor where they gathered together every Sunday and holidays. She spent her later years in Linwood. Marilyn graduated from Atlantic City High School in 1952.She worked at Anchor Savings and Loan as a teller and was promoted to Senior Vice President by the time of her retirement. Marilyn also worked at Our Lady Star of the Sea rectory for many years when her daughters were school age. She was president of the St. Michael's School PTA for many years, a member of ACHS Gals Club, the Women's Club of Atlantic City, and Soroptimist International, a service organization for women. Marilyn was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and a remarkable cook with a passion for baking. She especially enjoyed cruise vacations, walking on the boardwalk and dancing to the Big Bands with her devoted husband. Survivors include her spouse of 62 years, Henry; daughters Marianne (Scott) Gillespie of Galloway, Maria (Joe) of King of Prussia, and Marilyn (Frank) Tabasso of Galloway; granddaughters Tracey Ann and Jessica Marie Gillespie of Galloway. A Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, February 5th, 11am at the St. Gianna Parish-St. Bernadette's Church, New Rd. in Northfield A visitation will begin at 10am in the Church. Burial, Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home of Linwood Ventnor. Condolences can be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com. In lieu of flowers, family is requesting donations be made to the the Breast Cancer Research Foundation or the Alzheimer's Foundation of America.
