BARBER, CATHERINE "Cathy" (nee Warner), - 78, of Northfield, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 16, 2019. Cathy grew up in Venice Park and graduated from Holy Spirit High School. She retired from Atlantic Electric then went to work for the Atlantic County government. She was an active member of St. Gianna Beretta Molla Parish in Northfield. Cathy enjoyed going to breakfast with her friends and traveling. Cathy was predeceased by her husband Raymond Barber; her parents William F. and Alice (nee Farley) Warner and her brother William Warner. She is survived by her loving daughters Cathleen Cocuzza (Dominic) and Theresa Dever (Jack); her grandchildren Dominic Cocuzza and Matthew Cocuzza (Jennifer); her great-grandchildren Matthew and Emma Cocuzza; brother Joseph Warner; sister Mary Palmentieri as well as numerous nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated for Catherine Barber 11:00am Friday, November 22, 2019 at St. Gianna Beretta Molla Parish 1421 New Road, Northfield. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing from 10:00am at the Church. The Rite of Committal will be offered at the Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery, Route 50 in Estell Manor. Arrangements by the Gormley Funeral Home LLC. AC.
