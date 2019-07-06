Barber, Ronald Charles, - 92, of Cape May Court House, NJ passed away peacefully Thursday morning, July 4, 2019. Beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend, he will be missed for his generosity, sense of humor, and steadfast loyalty to his family and friends. He was predeceased by his loving wife of 69 years Geraldine Love Barber. He is survived by a loving family left to cherish his memory; his two sons Ronald, Jr. (Cherie) Barber and Gary (Lucille) Barber; beloved grandchildren Stephanie (Darren), Ronnie, Christen (Nathan), Brittany (Eric), Brandon, Danielle (Mike), and Jeffrey; great grandchildren Logan, Erica, Alexis, Mia, Fletcher, Eric, and Nolan. In life, Ronald was a man with a personality that quickly filled the room, as he never met a stranger. He was a kind and generous man who was always willing to lend a hand. His work ethic and dedication to his family and friends will not soon be forgotten. Funeral services will be Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Ave., Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Viewing will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Service will follow at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Cold Spring Presbyterian Cemetery. Condolences at www.radzieta.com

