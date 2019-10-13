Barbetto, Florence C., - 91, of Egg Harbor City, passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at Atlanticare Hospital. Born in Egg Harbor City, she was a lifelong resident. Florence was a homemaker as well as a seamstress for various Egg Harbor City clothing businesses. Florence loved to cook and enjoyed her Sunday dinners with the family. Her family loved her meatballs. She is predeceased by her parents, Fred & Anna Pachioli and her husband, Anthony Barbetto. Florence is survived by her three children, Carol (Greg) Kuhlen of Vineland, Anthony (Vicki) of North Carolina, and Mark (Kelly) of Absecon; her grandchildren, Gregory (Lori) Kuhlen, Anthony M. Barbetto, Matthew Kuhlen, Mark Barbetto Jr., Austin Barbetto and Marlee Rose Barbetto; her great-grandchildren; Amelia and John Anthony, her sister, Rosemarie (Earl) Gabriel of Egg Harbor City; and nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 16th from 9:00 to 11:00 AM and a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM at OLPH Parish, St. Nicholas Church, 525 St. Louis Ave, Egg Harbor City. Interment will immediately follow at Egg Harbor City Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home in Egg Harbor City 609-965-0357. For condolences, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.

