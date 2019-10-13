Barbetto, Florence C., - 91, of Egg Harbor City, passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at Atlanticare Hospital. Born in Egg Harbor City, she was a lifelong resident. Florence was a homemaker as well as a seamstress for various Egg Harbor City clothing businesses. Florence loved to cook and enjoyed her Sunday dinners with the family. Her family loved her meatballs. She is predeceased by her parents, Fred & Anna Pachioli and her husband, Anthony Barbetto. Florence is survived by her three children, Carol (Greg) Kuhlen of Vineland, Anthony (Vicki) of North Carolina, and Mark (Kelly) of Absecon; her grandchildren, Gregory (Lori) Kuhlen, Anthony M. Barbetto, Matthew Kuhlen, Mark Barbetto Jr., Austin Barbetto and Marlee Rose Barbetto; her great-grandchildren; Amelia and John Anthony, her sister, Rosemarie (Earl) Gabriel of Egg Harbor City; and nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 16th from 9:00 to 11:00 AM and a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM at OLPH Parish, St. Nicholas Church, 525 St. Louis Ave, Egg Harbor City. Interment will immediately follow at Egg Harbor City Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home in Egg Harbor City 609-965-0357. For condolences, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.
Most Popular
-
New movie starring Mark Hamill to film in Cumberland County
-
Northern lights possible Saturday, Sept. 28
-
Dispatching practices contribute to Sea Isle's fire problems
-
Second teacher in state health benefits fraud case loses license
-
Stockton University professor removed after past allegations come to light
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
STRICTLY CLEAN PRESSURE WASHING Softwash/Housewash, We Power Wash Year Round with Hot Water!…
RICHIEBUYS EVERYCAR.COM (Junk/used cars,any make or model) 609-485-0012 #NJG0139190S
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.