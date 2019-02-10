Bardell , Patricia, A. (Riggitano), - 77, of Cape May, NJ, passed away peacefully after a lengthy illness on Thursday, February 8, 2019, at Cape Regional Medical Center in Cape May Court House, NJ. She was born April 8, 1941, in Philadelphia to Herbert and Elizabeth (Simpkins) Lehman. She was a 1958 graduate of Middle Township High School. She was married to Ralph F. Riggitano in 1960 and they raised three children: Frank Riggitano (Jeanette Gialloreto), Laura Riggitano Walker (Robert Walker), and Amy Riggitano Emmons (Kenneth Emmons). In 2002, she married John Bardell in Cape May who also has two children: John C. Bardell Jr., and Mary Bardell Rathbun (George Rathbun). She worked as a Front Desk/Reservations supervisor for the Grand Hotel Resort in Cape May from 1979- 2002. Patricia was an avid animal lover who displayed a genuine concern and caring for all of those she came in contact with. She was an outstanding woman and mother who truly enjoyed her time with family. For the past several years, she battled Alzheimer's with the same grace and courage that she did with being a wife and a mother. Predeceased by her mother Elizabeth and her daughter Laura, she is survived by her husband, John; her father Herbert Lehman (Arlene Hauptman Lehman); two children; two step children; eight grandchildren; (Matthew and Julianna Riggitano; Laura and Kenneth Emmons Jr; Cameron, Mitchell and Spencer Walker and George Rathbun). Family, friends, and others whose lives Patricia touched are invited to Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Ave., Cape May Court House, NJ 08210 on Tuesday, February 12, 2019. Visitation will be from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. and services will begin at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Cape May County Animal Shelter, 119 Shelter Road, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
