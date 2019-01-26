BARILE, DOROTHY J (Materio), - 90, of Atlantic City, passed away peacefully at home on January 22, 2019. Dot was born and raised in Atlantic City and built her beauty salon business in the area and operated her shop for over thirty years. She is survived by her two sons, Steven (Rita) Materio of Egg Harbor Township and Michael (Phylliss) Materio of Atlantic City, grandchildren Heather and Vincent Monacelli, Nicole and John Walling and Michael Materio. She was great-grandmother to Mia and Vincent Montacelli and Ella, Olivia and Isabelle Walling. Dot is also survived by her brother Nicholas Renze of Bargaintown. She will be sadly missed by all, but we take great comfort knowing she spent her final days in her treasured home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Dorothy Barile 11 am Monday, January 28, 2019, at St. Michael's Church 10 No. Mississippi Ave. Atlantic City. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing from 10 am at the Church. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to be made in Dorothy's memory to The Atlantic County Humane Society 1401 Absecon Blvd. Atlantic City, NJ 08401. Arrangements by the Gormley Funeral Home LLC, AC.
