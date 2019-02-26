Barish, Jeffrey H., - 64, of Millsboro, DE, passed away peacefully at home after a brief illness on Sunday, February 24, 2019. Born in Chester, PA to Norman and Shirley Barish, but lived most of his life in Atlantic County, NJ. Jeff graduated from Montclair with a degree in management and marketing. He was a member of Resorts Casino first dealing class where he was a day one dealer. In 1980, he went to Bally's where he enjoyed a 27-year career. Jeff loved and lived life to its fullest. He never met a stranger. His quick wit, kind and gentle spirit, along with his compassion for others will be remembered by all who knew him. Jeff enjoyed playing poker, fantasy football and spending time with his constant companion, Walter, his Shar Pei. Left to cherish his memory is his wife and the love of his life, Marietta, brother Stuart, In laws Verna and Jimmy Mills, and numerous close friends, whom he thought the world of. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at noon at Pittsville Cemetery with Rabbi Arnold Bienstock officiating. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com to express condolences to the family.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.