Barks, III, Samuel George, - 45, of Egg Harbor Township, NJ, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, December 21, 2019. He was predeceased by his Mother: Mary (nee Cannon) Barks. Surviving are his father and step-mother: Samuel and Holly Barks, Jr., step-sister: Tabitha A. Handelong, step-brother: Anthony J. Miller, aunt and uncle: Bethann and Larry Troy and family and many family and friends. His funeral service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be left for the family at www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
