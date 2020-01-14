Barnhart, Dana L., - 47, of Mays Landing, passed away suddenly at home on January 10, 2020. Funeral services will be held Friday, January 17 at the Boakes Funeral Home, 6050 Main St., Mays Landing, NJ. A public viewing will be 9-11 AM and services will begin at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Dana's memory to the Humane Society of Atlantic County, 1401 Absecon Blvd. Atlantic City, NJ or at www.humanesocietyac.org For condolences go to www.boakesfuneralhome.com
