Barr, Elizabeth Anne (Travascio), - 87, of Dennis Township, NJ passed away Saturday, September 7, 2019 surrounded by her family. Born in Philadelphia, Pa. she was a longtime resident of Sea Isle City, Upper Township and Dennis Township. She was born and raised in West Philadelphia, she was a graduate of the West Catholic class of "49." She was a member of both St. Joseph's Parish and St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish. She was also a member of the Catholic Daughters of America. When she wasn't busy raising her children, she worked in the family restaurant Ten Sisters Country Store and also for the City of Sea Isle at City Hall. She loved most, spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Words can't say how sorely missed she will be by those who knew and loved her. She is predeceased by her loving husband of 65 years, Edward D. Barr. She is survived by her 11 children, Anne (Keith) Berrier,Terry (Andrew) Bednarek, Jeanne (Thomas) Tyrrell Jr., Patty (Jim) Pittaluga-Elberson, Mary (John) Izzi, Susan (Joseph) O'Donnell, Maureen (Brian) O'Connor, Edward (Suzanne Van Osten) Barr, Maggie (Don) Ay, Donna (Daniel) Konczyk and Denise (Frank) Clunn, 30 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, and one great great grandchild. A mass of Christian Burial will be offered Friday, September 13, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Church of the Resurrection of St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish 200 West Tuckahoe Road, Marmora, NJ where friends may call from 9:30 am until the time of mass. A private Burial service will follow at Cape May County Veterans Cemetery. Memorial contributions in her memory may be made to Alzheimer's Association, 3 Eves Drive, Suite 310, Marlton, NJ 08053. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com.

