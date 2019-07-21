Barresi, Mildred J., - 87, of Hammonton, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Friday, July 19, 2019 at Virtua Health System in Voorhees. Born in Hammonton she was a lifelong resident. Before retiring she worked at Whitehall Laboratories in Hammonton, and prior to that at W. B. Kessler Clothing Factory. Mildred was a member of the Amalgamated Clothing Workers Union. She enjoyed baking and made the most amazing chiffon cakes and rice pudding for family occasions, as well as being surrounded by her garden flowers at home. Her greatest love was spending time with her family especially family events and the holidays. She was predeceased by her parents, John and Minnie Barresi and her brother, Frank Barresi. She is survived by her brother, Anthony "Whitey" Barresi and her sister, Nancy Dewees both of Hammonton, seven nieces, Karen (Barresi) Henry (Mike), Charlene (Dewees) Vail, Lynn (Dewees) Melino (Greg), Joanne (Dewees) Pagano (Ben), Donna (Barresi) Olsen (Tim), Sharon (Barresi) Raffo (Rich) and Linda (Barresi) Pereira. Also survived by many loving great nieces, and great nephews, cousins and friends. A viewing will be held on Wednesday, July 24, 2109 from 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM at the Carnesale Funeral Home, 202 S. Third Street in Hammonton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday at 11:30 AM at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish Church of St. Joseph's, 226 French Street in Hammonton. Burial will follow at Greenmount Cemetery in Hammonton. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105

Tags

Load entries