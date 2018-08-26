Barrett, Elizabeth Wilson, - 98, of Ocean City, passed away at the United Methodist Communities at the Shores on August 20, 2018 at the age of 98. Born January 25, 1920 in Glassboro, NJ, graduate of the Pierson Business School, active member of the Glassboro (United) Methodist Church. Betty married Charles A. "Bud" Brown in 1941. She became a widow in 1949. She married Rev. Ralph Barrett in 1954. Ralph and Betty served Somers Point, Little Silver, Haddonfield, and Manasquan before retiring in 1989. They built a retirement home in Greenwich NJ; 25 years later they became residents of the United Methodist Communities at The Shores in Ocean City, NJ. Ralph passed away in 2016. She is survived by her daughter, Rev. Patricia Barrett in Nashville, TN. Loving wife and mother, a woman whose life consistently expressed her faith, Betty loved to laugh, was actively curious and eager to explore ideas, was known for her acts of love and kindness. A Service of Memory and Love will be offered Thursday at one o'clock in the afternoon at The Shores at Wesley Manor, 2201 Bay Avenue, Ocean City, NJ. Memorials may be given to The United Methodist Communities at the Shores, in particular the Fellowship Fund or the Associate Christmas Fund. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
