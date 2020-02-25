Barrie, Paul M., - 40, of Folsom Borough, was born on May 20th, 1979 to Charlotte C. (Siegfried) and Russell P. Barrie Sr. and departed this life on February 19th, 2020. Paul was born in Atlantic City, N.J, grew up in McKee City, N.J and resided in Folsom Borough, NJ most of his life with his loving family. He was a devoted and loving husband to his wife of 18 years, Denise. His children Leon, Ava and Sophia meant the world to him. He attended Oakcrest High School, graduating in 1998 and then attended Camden County Community College. Paul worked the past 13 years for Atlantic County Facilities Management as a Senior Maintenance Repair. His hobbies included getting his hands dirty and fixing anything and everything. Paul enjoyed helping those around him most and was always quick to offer assistance to anyone in need. Paul leaves behind to cherish his memory, his wife Denise (Diedrichson), children Leon, Ava and Sophia, parents Charlotte (Siegfried) and Russell Barrie Sr., brother Russell Barrie Jr., sister Kimberly Bartley (Brian), nieces, a nephew, cousins and a large extended family. Paul is predeceased by his Maternal Grandparents Charles and Susan Siegfried, Paternal Grandparents Leon P. and Eleanor Barrie and his Aunt Melissa Gaskill. Friends and family are invited to gather and celebrate Paul's life on Sunday, March 1st from 1pm to 3pm at Boakes Funeral Home, 6050 Main Street, Mays Landing, NJ, where a service will be held at 3pm. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you kindly donate to the GoFundMe set up for Paul's children. Info. & Condolences at www.boakesfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Paul Barrie as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

