Barsky, Dr.Howard E., - 95, of Atlantic City, passed away at his home with his loving wife at his side on May 20, 2020. Howard was born in Philadelphia, PA on June 15, 1924 to the late Benjamin & Reba Barsky. He was an Allergist in Philadelphia for 47 years. Howard was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his beloved wife of 69 years, Shirley, his children, Jeff (Jean), David, and Robin, and his three grandchildren, Jessica, Daniel, and Brian. Funeral services are private. Arrangements entrusted to ROTH-GOLDSTEINS' MEMORIAL CHAPEL, Atlantic City. www.rothgoldsteins.com
