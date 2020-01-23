Barsky, Rita M. (née Meigio), - of Seaville, A beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend passed away on January 20, 2020. Born In Philadelphia PA, formerly resided in Atco, NJ and ultimately settling in Sea Isle City NJ. Survived by her husband Frank Barsky and their children Deana Angeli (Rick), Amie Barsky and Christian Barsky (Kimberly) four grandchildren Robert Angeli, Jayden, Lucas and Jacob Barsky. Rita was predeceased by her son Brian Barsky. Rita worked as a Tax Accountant for Barsky Tax & Accounting in Atco,NJ. Rita enjoyed giving back to those who were less fortunate and was very passionate about animal rescue and shelters. A viewing will be offered Saturday morning from 9-9:45 where friends may pay their respects followed by a mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph's RC Church, 43rd and Landis Avenue, Sea Isle City, NJ. Burial will follow mass in Seaside Cemetery Palermo, NJ. Memorial contributions can be made in Rita Barsky's memory to SOS (seaislecitycats.com) or Beacon Animal Rescue, 701 Butter Rd, Palermo, NJ 08230. For condolences to the family visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com

