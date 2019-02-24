Bartello, Fiore Mark, - 56, of Ocean City, NJ passed away on February 17, 2019. Born in and formerly of Philadelphia, he worked as a Limo Driver for All Platinum Transportation in Atlantic City, NJ. Mr. Bartello was a Sergeant in the United States Army stationed in Germany where he was a Pushing II Electrical Mechanical Repairer. He loved his Philadelphia Eagles, was a great Phillies Fan, loved to golf, and was a member of the N.R.A. We will never forget his beautiful spirit and smile. Surviving are his siblings, Cherylann Bartello (Glenn) of Ocean City, NJ, Joann Saddic (Billy) of Philadelphia, PA, Neil Fine of Marmora, NJ, a daughter, Sarah Elizabeth Gregory, grandchildren Isabella and Braxton, nieces and nephews, Giavonna, Victoria, Hailey, Mitchell and Sebastian and Dear friend Lenie Conda. He was predeceased by his mother, Maryann Franco and father Neil Bartello. A Service of Memory and Love will be offered Saturday, March 2nd at 11:30 am from The Godfrey Funeral Home, 809 Central Avenue, Ocean City, NJ where friends may call from 10:30 am until the time of service. Burial is private. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com.
