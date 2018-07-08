Bartlett, Joyce E., - of Jupiter, FL, formerly of Linwood, NJ, passed away Friday, June 29, 2018. She is survived by her children Gail B Pankey (Walton), John Bartlett (Bailey), Connie Sue Bushem (Brian), Carol J. Channer (Wayne), nine grandchildren, nineteen great-grandchildren, two sisters and a multitude of nieces and nephews. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Busch Wildlife Sanctuary or a charity of your choice.Online condolences may be offered at www.taylorand modeen.com
