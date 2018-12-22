Bartlett, Marion Schneeweiss, - 94, of Absecon, passed away in Onancock, VA on December 16, 2018. A longtime resident of Absecon, NJ, Marion and her husband Bud moved to the Eastern Shore of VA in the late 1980's after selling the family business, Bartlett Chevrolet, in Absecon, NJ. In VA they lived in Machipongo (Vaucluse Shores) and Onancock (Hermitage on the Eastern Shore). Marion was born in Pleasantville, NJ on April 21, 1924. She graduated from Pleasantville HS in 1941 and went on to earn her Bachelor's of Education degree from Maryville College in Maryville, TN. She taught Home Economics in both Maryland and New Jersey. She served as president on the Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Atlantic County Home Economics Advisory Board and was a past president of the Absecon Garden Club. She was predeceased by her husband of 49 years, Ralph (Bud) Bartlett, her parents, Henry and Marie Schneeweiss, and her 5 siblings, Gertrude Starkey, Emma Beckman, Henry Schneeweiss, William Schneeweiss, and Ruth Buzby. She is survived by her step-daughter Kim Bartlett Natwig and husband Gary of Austin, TX, her granddaughter Britta Natwig Hinze and husband Scott, and great-grandchildren Brock and Baxter Hinze of Fort Worth, TX, and her grandson Kirk Natwig and wife Jessica of Austin, TX. Plus, numerous nieces and nephews throughout the US and abroad. Planning the next wonderful trip was always a priority. A world traveler, she had wonderful stories about trips taken over the years with her husband Bud. She was a stellar leader, Master Gardener, awesome cook, naturalist and amateur birder, accomplished artist, avid reader, excellent needle worker, seamstress, hand-quilter, and crafter. A wonderful step-mother, grandmother, teacher, and friend she will be missed by everyone she knew. As her husband Bud would say, "She was a Peach of a Teach"! Marion had been a member of Reformation Lutheran Church in Absecon, NJ, Hungars Episcopal Church in Machipongo, VA and Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Onancock, VA. A Memorial Service will be held at Commonwealth Senior Living (formerly, The Hermitage), 23610 North Street, Onancock, VA on February 2, 2019 at 2:00 p.m., with The Reverends Berkley Ford and Robert Fletcher officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Riverside Shore Hospice, P.O. Box 615, Onley, VA 23418. Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements by the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.