Basile, Anthony B. "Tony", Sr., - 90, of Vineland, NJ passed away on Sunday morning June 28, 2020, at the N.J. Veterans Memorial Home, Vineland, NJ. Tony was born in Landisville and was a longtime Vineland city resident and served in the Korean War. He was the son of the late Louise (Guaracini) & Pasquale Basile. He was predeceased by his brothers Fred, John & Ben. Tony retired in 1988 with 35 years of service from Owens-Illinois Kimble Glass Co. where he started his employment in the tube alley & ended it as a hot end supervisor. After retirement, he became a partner in Clark's Discount Liquor Store in Hammonton, NJ. Tony loved spending time with his family and friends but his second love was the outdoors. He was an avid hunter & fisherman. Tony also loved to watch the Philadelphia Eagles & Phillies. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years Elaine J. (Musto) and his 3 Children; daughters Barbara Gruman & husband Clark and Sharon Basile, his son Anthony B. "Tony" Basile II & wife Theresa. 6 Grandchildren; Lindsay & Lauren Gruman, Craig Cavagnaro & wife Johanna, Kalie Basile, Philip Ascensio; 4 great-grandchildren; Connor, Mariah, Gia, Enzo and in-laws Eugene & Lois Musto as well as many nieces & nephews. Relatives & friends will be received on Tuesday, July 7th from 9:30-10:30 AM at the Pancoast Funeral Home, 676 S. Main Rd., Vineland, NJ followed by his Funeral Liturgy at 11 AM at the Christ the Good Shepherd Parish-Church of St. Isidore, 1655 Magnolia Rd., Vineland, NJ. Burial will be private in the Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery, Vineland. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to Bayada Hospice, 603 N. Broad St., Suite 301, Woodbury, NJ 08096 or to the N.J. Veterans Memorial Home "Activities Fund", 524 N.W. Blvd., Vineland, NJ 08360. Social distancing will be practiced and a facial covering is required. Due to COVID -19, a Celebration of Life will take place at a later date followed by a luncheon. To e-mail condolences, please visit, www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
