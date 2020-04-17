Basile, Lorraine (Ravell), - 80, of Minotola, passed away peacefully on April 14, 2020. She was born on November 26, 1939 to the late Bill and Jenny Ravell in Mays Landing NJ. She was a 1957 graduate of Vineland High School. Lorraine held the title of Miss Mays Landing in 1958. She was the Buena Boro court administrator for 28 years. Lorraine was married to her high school sweetheart and best friend Nicholas "Chickie" A. Basile, Jr for 60 years. She was a wonderful individual and the best wife, mother, grandmother anyone could wish for. She was an avid sports fan to all her grandsons' sports events and also enjoyed cooking and baking for her family. Lorraine is survived by her husband, Nicholas A Basile Jr.; son Nicholas A Basile III (Tracey); daughter Robyn Ward (Peter); two wonderful grandsons Nicholas and Matthew Ward; three brothers, William Ravell of Connecticut, Robert Ravell (Joyce) and Kenneth Ravell (Ginny) all of Mays Landing. She is also survived by her aunts Betty, Babe, Marion and Margaret and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her father and mother, Bill and Jenny Ravell; her brother Ronnie, her sister in law Sandy Ravell and her paternal and maternal grandparents. Due to COVID 19 there will be a private burial with her immediate family will be in Our Lady of Victories Cemetery, Landisville NJ. If you would like to make a donation in memory of Lorraine you made do so to: The St. Jude's Children's Hospital https://www.stjude.org/ or North Italy Beneficial Association, 414 Virano Lane, Vineland, NJ. 08360. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 E. Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
