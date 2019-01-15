Basile, Sr., Mark C., - 63, of Egg Harbor Twp., went home to be with the Lord on Saturday January 12, 2019. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Mark's Life Celebration Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday January 19, 2019 at St. Gianna Beretta Molla Parish Roman Catholic Church, 1421 New Road, Northfield, NJ 08225 at 10:00am. Final Commendation and Farwell will be at Zion Cemetery, Egg Harbor Twp, NJ. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Liver Foundation at https://liverfoundation.org. To pay respects, leave condolences or share your fondest memory of Mark and read the full obituary please visit www.jeffriesandkeates.com. Services have been entrusted to Jeffries and Keates Funeral Home, 609-646-3400.

