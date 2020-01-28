Basilio , Vitale "Leo", - 68, of Atlantic City, N.J. passed away peacefully on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Services will begin on Thursday, Jan. 30 at 9:00 a.m. at Shook's Cedar Grove, 486 Pompton Ave., Cedar Grove. Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 a.m. at St. Catherine of Siena Church, Cedar Grove with entombment to follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, E. Hanover, N.J. Visitation will be on Wednesday, Jan. 29 from 5-9 p.m. at the funeral home. Memories and condolences may be shared at shookscedargrove.com. Born in Santa Lucia Cava de Tirreni, Italy to Antonio and Anna (nee Gigantino) Vitale, he came to the U.S. residing in Nutley and Montclair, N.J. then Las Vegas before returning back to New Jersey and settling in Atlantic City. He played soccer for the Folgore Soccer Club in Montclair, loved dancing and his mother's home-cooked meals. Predeceased by his parents, he is survived by his precious children Merle, Anthony, Gabriella, and Anna Victoria Vitale and dear siblings Rita and Gennaro Vitale.
